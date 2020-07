Unidentified Visitor

I saw this fellow/lady land on top of my tallest Zinnia today and grabbed my zoom to get a shot of it. I've never seen a double-winged butterfly like this before. It's body and eyes looked similar to a Skipper but I could not find a picture of any butterfly or moth that matched it. So who knows what it is!? I'm just glad he/she was into showing off those amazing wings to me!