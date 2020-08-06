Sign up
Photo 3414
In Her Own Photographic World
One of the members of our photo club in the photo zone. Taken at our recent shoot out in July.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
camera
,
photographer
Babs
ace
Lovely candid shot. Photographer photographing a photograper
August 7th, 2020
katy
ace
Always good to see a photograph of the photographer. I especially like the way you treated this one.
August 7th, 2020
