Silver Spotted Skipper by olivetreeann
Photo 3415

Silver Spotted Skipper

I set out today to find some farm equipment to photograph for the current black and white challenge but upon arriving at the field where I'd last seen some, I was disappointed to see none there. I was all set to head back home when I noticed some butterflies on one of the wildflowers by the road. I almost drove past them. Rain was coming in and my joints were telling me all about it! But they looked so pretty and I haven't seen a lot of butterflies this summer, so I stopped, got out of the car and took some shots. I'm glad I did. Skippers get their name from the way they flit from one flower to the next- like they are skipping their way through the flower.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 8th, 2020  
