Photo 3441
Zinnia Memories
Playing around with another Zinnia that's past its prime.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Themes and Competitions
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
30th August 2020 9:48am
flower
zinnia
katy
ace
A beautiful piece of impressionistic art Ann!
September 3rd, 2020
