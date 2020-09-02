Previous
Next
Zinnia Memories by olivetreeann
Photo 3441

Zinnia Memories

Playing around with another Zinnia that's past its prime.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
942% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
A beautiful piece of impressionistic art Ann!
September 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise