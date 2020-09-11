9-11 at 19

An old photo of the city from my film days. It's hard to believe 19 years have gone by since the attack on the World Trade towers. I was in my first year at seminary just up the river in Nyack, NY. I still remember the shock of walking into the student lobby and seeing the video of the first plane flying into the tower on a TV that had been hastily set up. It just did not seem real. My son was going to college on Long Island and the first thing I did when I got home was call him to make sure he was ok. Even thinking about that now still evokes so many feelings. I can't imagine how those who lost someone to this insanity still feels- especially on this day. So I echo many others in saying, "May we never forget."