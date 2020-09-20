Wood Pylons at Minsi Lake

Minsi Lake was recently drained so that work could be done on the dam that regulates its water. The work is completed now and the lake is slowly being filled back up. While it has been drained there was still enough water to support a marsh ecosystem. A number of plants, birds and other wildlife are taking advantage of it. These pylons had a sign nearby stating that they were part of a program to assist the fish population. I have no idea how they do that, but it sure sounds intriguing!



I will be out of commission for most of Monday- so I shall return on Tuesday to catch up with everyone!