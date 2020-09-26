Previous
Sunset on Surgery Day by olivetreeann
Sunset on Surgery Day

What I saw out the window of my hospital room on Monday after my surgery. The hazy effect is the window shade. It was a reassuring view since family and visitors were not allowed in to visit. Thankfully I was allowed to go home the next day.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
Gorgeous! I love the texture from the window shade. FAV Glad you could go home so soon.
September 26th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot. I hope everything is okay, Ann.
September 26th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Hope you are doing ok Ann
September 26th, 2020  
