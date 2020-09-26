Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3465
Sunset on Surgery Day
What I saw out the window of my hospital room on Monday after my surgery. The hazy effect is the window shade. It was a reassuring view since family and visitors were not allowed in to visit. Thankfully I was allowed to go home the next day.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7177
photos
224
followers
217
following
949% complete
View this month »
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
Latest from all albums
3462
3553
3554
3463
3464
3555
3556
3465
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
21st September 2020 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
katy
ace
Gorgeous! I love the texture from the window shade. FAV Glad you could go home so soon.
September 26th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot. I hope everything is okay, Ann.
September 26th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Hope you are doing ok Ann
September 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close