Previous
Next
wwyd 199 by olivetreeann
Photo 3549

wwyd 199

For the current What Would You Do Challenge.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful!
December 20th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise