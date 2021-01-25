Sign up
Photo 3586
Swoop
Almost caught up- again!
Taken on my photo walk with grandson Sam back in December 2020 out in his backyard.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
wire
,
circle
,
high-key
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice minimalism
January 27th, 2021
Kathy
ace
oh yes. I like the wire against the wooden siding.
January 27th, 2021
