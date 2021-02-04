Previous
Shovel Time by olivetreeann
Photo 3596

Shovel Time

Day 1 of the Big Storm. Jeff clearing a path to our heat source- the wood pile.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Love your editing. Wonderful storytelling image.
February 5th, 2021  
aikimomm (phoebe) ace
What a fun editing job you did with this. I was struck by our 11-12 inches of snow in New Mexico (not Arizona, by the way), and it paled compared to your 30 inches! Beautiful.
February 5th, 2021  
amyK ace
Love the arty edit!
February 5th, 2021  
