Photo 3596
Shovel Time
Day 1 of the Big Storm. Jeff clearing a path to our heat source- the wood pile.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
snow
Lou Ann
ace
Love your editing. Wonderful storytelling image.
February 5th, 2021
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
What a fun editing job you did with this. I was struck by our 11-12 inches of snow in New Mexico (not Arizona, by the way), and it paled compared to your 30 inches! Beautiful.
February 5th, 2021
amyK
ace
Love the arty edit!
February 5th, 2021
