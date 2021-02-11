Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3603
Capturing the Light
I posted another version of this a little while ago. Kathy
@randystreat
suggested it might look better if I cloned out the ribbons which were suspending the ornaments from the tree so here's the outcome.
Here's the other one:
http://365project.org/olivetreeann/365/2021-01-30
What do you think?
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7457
photos
228
followers
223
following
987% complete
View this month »
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
Latest from all albums
3691
3600
3692
3601
3693
3602
3694
3603
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd January 2021 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
girl
,
magic
,
granddaughter
,
crystal ball
,
leigh
Sharon Lee
ace
Very sweet
February 12th, 2021
katy
ace
Oh, I really like this one! Very magical! FAV
February 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close