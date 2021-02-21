Previous
What Makes My Heart Sing 3 by olivetreeann
What Makes My Heart Sing 3

My photo club holds a virtual shoot out every month while we're limited to Zoom meetings. Tis month's theme is "What makes your heart sing?" I love watching the shadows on the walls of my home in the morning. They make my heart sing.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Helen Jane ace
An unusual subject for the theme, but I can see why. There is something very special about light streaming through a window. I like the strong geometric patterns made here.
February 21st, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
So cool.
February 21st, 2021  
Lesley ace
I can see why. How lovely.
February 21st, 2021  
