Photo 3612
What Makes My Heart Sing 3
My photo club holds a virtual shoot out every month while we're limited to Zoom meetings. Tis month's theme is "What makes your heart sing?" I love watching the shadows on the walls of my home in the morning. They make my heart sing.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
20th February 2021 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
Helen Jane
ace
An unusual subject for the theme, but I can see why. There is something very special about light streaming through a window. I like the strong geometric patterns made here.
February 21st, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
So cool.
February 21st, 2021
Lesley
ace
I can see why. How lovely.
February 21st, 2021
