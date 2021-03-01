Previous
Next
Turn Back the Hands of Time by olivetreeann
Photo 3620

Turn Back the Hands of Time

Filler from Bill's Old Bike Barn Museum and playing with some new effects in the photo processing program.

No need to comment- just catching up- again!
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
992% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I like it!
March 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise