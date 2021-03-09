Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3628
Windows on the World
I was all set to post a shot of this old building without any processing but then I discovered this effect.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7510
photos
234
followers
226
following
993% complete
View this month »
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
Latest from all albums
3717
3625
3718
3626
3627
3719
3628
3720
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
6th March 2021 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
Brigette
ace
i love a good windows shot! Nice edit Ann
March 10th, 2021
Barb
ace
Absolutely LOVE it! A definite fav!
March 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close