How to Your Examining Room into a Fairy Tale by olivetreeann
Photo 3633

How to Your Examining Room into a Fairy Tale

If you leave a photographer in an examining room for any length of time she'll eventually pull out a camera and start taking pictures- even if it's her cell phone!

Somewhere in here is a computer monitor and keyboard that was mounted on the wall. I think the dragon ate it.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
This is amazing Ann, You need to tag it for annfoolery too It is magical!
March 15th, 2021  
