Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3634
How to Turn Your Examing Room into a Little Boy's Adventure
If you leave a photographer in an examining room for any length of time she'll eventually pull out a camera and start taking pictures- even if it's her cell phone!
This started out as my purse sitting on the floor by a chair!
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7524
photos
233
followers
225
following
995% complete
View this month »
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
Latest from all albums
3724
3632
3725
3633
3726
3634
3727
3635
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
9th March 2021 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
I can almost see the purse but there is so much more to see here! Another annfoolery image for sure! FAV
March 15th, 2021
Mallory
ace
You are such an incredible artist. So much creativity here. And I love the colors.
March 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close