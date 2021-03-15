Previous
How to Turn Your Examing Room into a Little Boy's Adventure by olivetreeann
Photo 3634

How to Turn Your Examing Room into a Little Boy's Adventure

If you leave a photographer in an examining room for any length of time she'll eventually pull out a camera and start taking pictures- even if it's her cell phone!

This started out as my purse sitting on the floor by a chair!
Ann H. LeFevre

I can almost see the purse but there is so much more to see here! Another annfoolery image for sure! FAV
March 15th, 2021  
You are such an incredible artist. So much creativity here. And I love the colors.
March 15th, 2021  
