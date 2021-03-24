Previous
Next
Night Falls Outside of Room 113 by olivetreeann
Photo 3643

Night Falls Outside of Room 113

The hospital room series continues... my room looked out over a pretty courtyard. Sadly no one was using it due to Covid. But it did have a very peaceful feeling when soft light filled it at night and highlighted that one red chair.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
998% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Love the light
March 24th, 2021  
Helen Jane ace
really like the textures you have brought out here with your processing. The block of red and the fall of the light make for a very atmospheric scene.
March 24th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Love the red. And the image
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise