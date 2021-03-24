Sign up
Photo 3643
Night Falls Outside of Room 113
The hospital room series continues... my room looked out over a pretty courtyard. Sadly no one was using it due to Covid. But it did have a very peaceful feeling when soft light filled it at night and highlighted that one red chair.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
16th March 2021 1:29am
Tags
night
Sharon Lee
ace
Love the light
March 24th, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
really like the textures you have brought out here with your processing. The block of red and the fall of the light make for a very atmospheric scene.
March 24th, 2021
Pyrrhula
Love the red. And the image
March 24th, 2021
