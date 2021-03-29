Previous
After the Surgery by olivetreeann
After the Surgery

I saw a daffodil in the garden today! But I'd just returned from PT and wasn't feeling steady enough to walk over to it and take a picture. So you get one more from the hospital stay just to keep the project on track.
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

katy ace
LOL! your tag.... and it is rescued by the processing enough for me to give it a FAV. You need to tag it technique113 for the monochrome technique challenge!
March 30th, 2021  
Diane Owens ace
Your processing is great! Hope PT is going well. It DOES wear you out, though.
March 30th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Glad you felt up to looking in the garden - all takes time . This is some neat processing
March 30th, 2021  
