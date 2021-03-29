Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3648
After the Surgery
I saw a daffodil in the garden today! But I'd just returned from PT and wasn't feeling steady enough to walk over to it and take a picture. So you get one more from the hospital stay just to keep the project on track.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7558
photos
233
followers
225
following
999% complete
View this month »
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
Latest from all albums
3737
170
3738
3646
3739
3647
3740
3648
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
16th March 2021 7:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boring shot not rescued by photoprocessing
katy
ace
LOL! your tag.... and it is rescued by the processing enough for me to give it a FAV. You need to tag it technique113 for the monochrome technique challenge!
March 30th, 2021
Diane Owens
ace
Your processing is great! Hope PT is going well. It DOES wear you out, though.
March 30th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Glad you felt up to looking in the garden - all takes time . This is some neat processing
March 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close