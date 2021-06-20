Previous
Trumpet Vine Blossom by olivetreeann
Trumpet Vine Blossom

The blossom of a Trumpet Vine growing among the bayberry trees at the Cape May Lighthouse. We wandered along the shaded walkway and enjoyed learning about the flora and fauna at the Jersey Shore.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Ann H. LeFevre

