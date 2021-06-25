Sign up
Photo 3737
Bottled Up
If you haven't figured it out by now, I love photographing glass in natural light!
This was also taken at the Cresco Railroad Station which in its heyday also boasted a well-stocked general store.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
black and white
,
glass
,
bottles
Sharon Lee
ace
Love the light
June 26th, 2021
katy
ace
Nice light and textures and such a nice variety of shapes too! B&W the perfect choice!
June 26th, 2021
Kathy
ace
This is a lovely shot of the old bottles.
June 26th, 2021
