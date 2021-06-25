Previous
Bottled Up by olivetreeann
Photo 3737

Bottled Up

If you haven't figured it out by now, I love photographing glass in natural light!

This was also taken at the Cresco Railroad Station which in its heyday also boasted a well-stocked general store.
Ann H. LeFevre

Sharon Lee ace
Love the light
June 26th, 2021  
katy ace
Nice light and textures and such a nice variety of shapes too! B&W the perfect choice!
June 26th, 2021  
Kathy ace
This is a lovely shot of the old bottles.
June 26th, 2021  
