Super Moon June 25, 2021

I read somewhere that this month's full moon was the last super moon of 2021 so I thought I'd better get a shot of it. Well, it's a little bit past the full moon, but it was huge as it rose above the neighbor's roof. I couldn't capture it from the yard so that meant I was hanging over the railing of our deck which explains why this is not the clearest of shots. Even so, it was a beautiful moonrise and I was finally able to get the moon in focus with leaves in the foreground.