Photo 3739
A Ball of Trees
An artsy composite for Marilyn's
@mittens
month of trees.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7740
photos
228
followers
226
following
1024% complete
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
3737
3738
3739
3736
3827
3828
3737
3738
3829
3830
3739
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
junetrees21
Allison Williams
ace
A photo as lovely as a tree.
June 27th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
June 28th, 2021
katy
ace
This turned out really well!
June 28th, 2021
