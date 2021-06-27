Previous
Next
A Ball of Trees by olivetreeann
Photo 3739

A Ball of Trees

An artsy composite for Marilyn's @mittens month of trees.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1024% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
A photo as lovely as a tree.
June 27th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
June 28th, 2021  
katy ace
This turned out really well!
June 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise