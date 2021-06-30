Previous
Next
A Photographer's Eye View by olivetreeann
Photo 3742

A Photographer's Eye View

I just learned it's National Camera Day! How appropriate that I planned to post this shot of my photo club friend John taken through an old gas pump at the Cresco Train Station.

What am I going to do for July??!!
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1025% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Neat shot for the day! Very artsy! I am not going to be able to help you with July as I will be struggling for myself! I am certain you will come up with something clever!
July 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise