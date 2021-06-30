Sign up
Photo 3742
A Photographer's Eye View
I just learned it's National Camera Day! How appropriate that I planned to post this shot of my photo club friend John taken through an old gas pump at the Cresco Train Station.
What am I going to do for July??!!
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7746
photos
228
followers
226
following
1025% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
12th June 2021 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photographer
katy
ace
Neat shot for the day! Very artsy! I am not going to be able to help you with July as I will be struggling for myself! I am certain you will come up with something clever!
July 1st, 2021
