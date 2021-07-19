Previous
Next
Floral 3 by olivetreeann
Photo 3761

Floral 3

Playing around with some color on another floral shot for my friend Sherwood.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1030% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This is beautiful! Nicely done and a great piece of Annfoolery FAV
July 19th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is beautiful.
July 19th, 2021  
Lesley ace
I love this. I want it on my wall!
July 19th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Love it!
July 19th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Modern art.
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise