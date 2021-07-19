Sign up
Photo 3761
Floral 3
Playing around with some color on another floral shot for my friend Sherwood.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
5
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7784
photos
227
followers
225
following
1030% complete
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3849
3758
3850
3759
3851
3760
3852
3761
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
18th June 2021 11:27am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
annsjuly2021
katy
ace
This is beautiful! Nicely done and a great piece of Annfoolery FAV
July 19th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is beautiful.
July 19th, 2021
Lesley
ace
I love this. I want it on my wall!
July 19th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Love it!
July 19th, 2021
Pyrrhula
Modern art.
July 19th, 2021
