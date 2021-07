On the Shelf 3

Was out and about today which included the food shopping. It was time to pick up some laundry detergent but not from this shelf. I use the dye-free, good-for-the-environment version. However it doesn't really come in a very colorful container, so you get the brands offered on this shelf instead.



I confess, between the food shopping and other errands I'm slightly worn out tonight, so I'm putting off commenting until tomorrow. Sweet dreams to all!