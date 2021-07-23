Sign up
Photo 3765
High Key 3
I continue to follow my self assigned categories for each day of the week. Friday is "High Key". This time it's still bright but with a little less over-exposure so that some of the colors remain more obvious.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
4
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7792
photos
228
followers
227
following
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
18th July 2021 1:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
glass
,
high key
,
annsjuly2021
Milanie
ace
Just the right amount of color
July 24th, 2021
katy
ace
Love the composition and the subject Ann FAV
July 24th, 2021
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 24th, 2021
amyK
ace
Like this a lot; beautifully done
July 24th, 2021
