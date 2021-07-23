Previous
High Key 3 by olivetreeann
High Key 3

I continue to follow my self assigned categories for each day of the week. Friday is "High Key". This time it's still bright but with a little less over-exposure so that some of the colors remain more obvious.
Ann H. LeFevre

Milanie ace
Just the right amount of color
July 24th, 2021  
katy ace
Love the composition and the subject Ann FAV
July 24th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 24th, 2021  
amyK ace
Like this a lot; beautifully done
July 24th, 2021  
