Shadow Wave by olivetreeann
Photo 3766

Shadow Wave

The latest black and white edition of the moon. I was hoping to see the pink or red tones others have viewed this month, but they just weren't there. However, Saturday's theme is black and white, so it didn't matter anyway!
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
