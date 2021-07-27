Sign up
Photo 3769
Vintage Pottery
One last vintage shot and one last picture from the Cresco Train Station- some beautiful pottery on display.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
12th June 2021 11:07am
Tags
pottery
,
annsjuly2021
,
it's antique and valuable now but back in the day just your average tableware!
Milanie
ace
That is lovely and your treatment of it is, too.
July 28th, 2021
