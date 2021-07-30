Sign up
Photo 3772
High Key 4
I've enjoyed playing around with different subjects for my high key day. I know I'll be working some more with this technique.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
26th July 2021 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
high key
,
annsjuly2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love the processing and the frame. The frame works perfectly with this watercolor look.
July 31st, 2021
