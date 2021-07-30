Previous
High Key 4 by olivetreeann
Photo 3772

High Key 4

I've enjoyed playing around with different subjects for my high key day. I know I'll be working some more with this technique.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Shutterbug ace
Love the processing and the frame. The frame works perfectly with this watercolor look.
July 31st, 2021  
