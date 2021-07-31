Previous
Where's the Color? by olivetreeann
Photo 3773

Where's the Color?

The final black and white shot for my self-assignments in July comes from the Crayola Crayon Factory in Easton, Pa. which surprisingly has a very plain black and white cross walk at the back of the building! Maybe that's why it's in the back.
ace
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
How unusual for them to miss that opportunity for color! I really like this B&W shot and the way you have processed it!
August 1st, 2021  
