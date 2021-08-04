Sign up
Photo 3777
Black Swallowtail
I was so excited when this fellow showed up last week and spent an extensive amount of time fluttering from one plant to the next on my deck. Most of the time his wings were non-stop but when he landed on this Geranium he finally let them rest.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
black swallowtail
katy
ace
Beautifully composed and a wonderful choice of subjects. the processing makes it art and a FAV
August 5th, 2021
