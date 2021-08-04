Previous
Black Swallowtail by olivetreeann
Photo 3777

Black Swallowtail

I was so excited when this fellow showed up last week and spent an extensive amount of time fluttering from one plant to the next on my deck. Most of the time his wings were non-stop but when he landed on this Geranium he finally let them rest.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
Beautifully composed and a wonderful choice of subjects. the processing makes it art and a FAV
August 5th, 2021  
