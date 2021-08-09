Previous
Next
The Frog Pond at Grey Towers by olivetreeann
Photo 3782

The Frog Pond at Grey Towers

Sunshine, lush greenery, the occasional croak of a frog in the pond, a stone wall at just the right height to sit in the shade and enjoy a summer's day- ahhhhh....
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1036% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Your terrific composition makes it look so inviting!
August 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise