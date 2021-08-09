Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3782
The Frog Pond at Grey Towers
Sunshine, lush greenery, the occasional croak of a frog in the pond, a stone wall at just the right height to sit in the shade and enjoy a summer's day- ahhhhh....
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7827
photos
223
followers
221
following
1036% complete
View this month »
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
Latest from all albums
3779
3870
3780
3871
3781
3872
3782
3873
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
summer
,
pond
katy
ace
Your terrific composition makes it look so inviting!
August 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close