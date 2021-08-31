Sign up
Photo 3804
Entwined
A shot from the nature path behind the Middle Smithfield Library. I really liked the way these vines were wrapped around this tree although eventually they are going to strangle it. )o:
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7875
photos
225
followers
224
following
Tags
tree
,
vine
katy
ace
Definitely an interesting feature and the contrasts against the greens are so nice!
September 2nd, 2021
