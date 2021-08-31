Previous
Entwined by olivetreeann
Entwined

A shot from the nature path behind the Middle Smithfield Library. I really liked the way these vines were wrapped around this tree although eventually they are going to strangle it. )o:
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
Definitely an interesting feature and the contrasts against the greens are so nice!
September 2nd, 2021  
