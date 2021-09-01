Previous
Life is Good by olivetreeann
Photo 3805

Life is Good

Another one of the insignias from the Track Cars. I liked the motto on this one. The owners struck me as a pretty happy lot so this sentiment wasn't a big surprise.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10!
katy ace
This would make a great poster! How fun it is on a rail car!
September 2nd, 2021  
