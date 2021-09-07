Sign up
Photo 3811
Too Early For Christmas
But these colors sure remind me of it! A detail from one of the track cars.
I am still uploading a large group of photos at a time so PLEASE just comment on one or two- you don't have to do the whole batch as most of them are fillers!
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
light
,
railroad
,
track car
