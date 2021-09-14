Previous
Mundane Fork by olivetreeann
Photo 3818

Mundane Fork

For the current mundane challenge.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Corinne C ace
I love the POV!
September 15th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Wonderful POV Ann.
September 15th, 2021  
Lynda ace
Love it.
September 15th, 2021  
katy ace
I really like it! Is it in your sink?
September 15th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful pov!
September 15th, 2021  
amyK ace
Great pov and I like the shadows
September 15th, 2021  
