Photo 3818
Mundane Fork
For the current mundane challenge.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
6
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7901
photos
225
followers
224
following
1046% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
14th September 2021 7:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
mundane-fork
Corinne C
ace
I love the POV!
September 15th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Wonderful POV Ann.
September 15th, 2021
Lynda
ace
Love it.
September 15th, 2021
katy
ace
I really like it! Is it in your sink?
September 15th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful pov!
September 15th, 2021
amyK
ace
Great pov and I like the shadows
September 15th, 2021
