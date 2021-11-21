Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3886
Buttery Fluttery Garland
More shots to fill in November of 2021 and more shots from Melissa's farm.
One of Melissa's dreams for her art studio was that it would have little light and butterflies hanging from the rafters. Her friend Caroline added the crystals and grape vine garland.
No need to comment!
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8068
photos
219
followers
217
following
1068% complete
View this month »
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
Latest from all albums
3896
3991
3897
3992
3898
3993
3899
3994
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
10th November 2021 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
grape-vine
katy
ace
A pretty photo of it and I bet it is great to see in person
February 7th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Very pretty
February 7th, 2022
Annie D
ace
love the splash of blue
February 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close