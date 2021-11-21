Previous
Buttery Fluttery Garland by olivetreeann
Photo 3886

Buttery Fluttery Garland

More shots to fill in November of 2021 and more shots from Melissa's farm.

One of Melissa's dreams for her art studio was that it would have little light and butterflies hanging from the rafters. Her friend Caroline added the crystals and grape vine garland.

21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
A pretty photo of it and I bet it is great to see in person
February 7th, 2022  
Very pretty
February 7th, 2022  
love the splash of blue
February 7th, 2022  
