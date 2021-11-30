Previous
Next
Rustic Harvest by olivetreeann
Photo 3895

Rustic Harvest

I'm finally caught up with November 2021!

Taken during our visit in Maryland with Debbie and Don.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1070% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV Awesome image! It looks like a beautiful layout for a magazine in the autumn the processing is gorgeous
February 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise