A Little Indulgence on a Cold Day by olivetreeann
Photo 3916

A Little Indulgence on a Cold Day

I received a packet of home-made hot chocolate but not in powder form- it was actually a piece of chocolate that you poured hot milk over and then stirred with this spoon- and yes- it was a candy cane!
12th February 2022

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
And I bet it tasted as good as it looks
February 13th, 2022  
