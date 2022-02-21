Frozen 4

I get together once a month with a few photographers to share photos and critique them. We've been working with frozen flower images over the last few months. I had been sheepishly pulling pictures from my archives to participate in the last two months' discussion. But I was determined to get off a few new shots for this week's meeting. Traditionally these pictures are accomplished by placing the flower in a shallow container and freezing it in the refrigerator's freezer section. But I don't have a lot of room in my freezer so I decided to experiment with one leaf and a small plastic bag. When I was ready to photograph the leaf, I cut a seam down the side of the bag and after getting the block of ice out of the bag, I put it in the kitchen sink to photograph it. I think it produced an interesting semi-abstract- but I wouldn't hang it on a gallery wall.