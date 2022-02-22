Previous
Composite Challenge 44 by olivetreeann
Photo 3948

Composite Challenge 44

I finally got some time to play around with a picture for the Composite challenge, well, I made the time when I should have been reading for my class today!

Jeff and I went to Stroudsburg on Sunday to take in the Ice Festival but a day or two of warm weather has taken a little of the zip out of them. There were a few Snowmen along the way as well so I took some shots of them too. I've taken this fellow before so I had in mind to use him for the composite challenge putting him on a beach somewhere...well here he is. And fyi- the boat in the distance is painted on him- you just can't make it out in this shot because of the processing. There is a combination of 6 layers here and several artistic adjustments with color, texture, and the addition of the book frame.
Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

