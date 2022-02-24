Previous
Frozen 6 by olivetreeann
Photo 3952

Frozen 6

Yet another frozen flower shot- actually frozen petals but it's pretty much the same thing!
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

katy ace
nice colors
February 25th, 2022  
