Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3957
Glass on the Windowsill on a Snowy Day
Had a little artistic fun today.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8183
photos
216
followers
215
following
1084% complete
View this month »
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
Latest from all albums
4045
3954
3955
4046
3956
4047
3957
4048
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
25th February 2022 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
glassware
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close