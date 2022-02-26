Wisdom

A lovely bronze statue taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum. Our photo club made its annual visit to this amazing museum which houses literally thousands of antiques, collectibles and American memorabilia.



My photo critique group is also working a theme similar to our artist challenge here on 365. We're processing photos in a way that shows our influences or reflects the art of those who've made an impact on our photography. I love the Impressionists and their use of color to form and accentuate shape, so I decided to emulate their painting style on this shot.