Photo 3979
Hey Mr. Postman
I have half a mind to go to our post office and ask to see the manager. Why? Check out the dates on this envelope.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
and the post office wonders why people get upset when they raise their prices
