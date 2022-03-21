Sign up
Photo 4006
Artist Challenge Jonathan Chritchley
I've been seeing a lot of interesting pictures for the latest artist challenge so I finally went out to his website to check out his work today. It's quite beautiful! I was inspired to copy this piece:
https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/NEW-RELEASES/30/caption
using the light coming through the curtains on my back window.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
abstract
,
ac-chritchley
