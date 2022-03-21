Previous
Artist Challenge Jonathan Chritchley by olivetreeann
Photo 4006

Artist Challenge Jonathan Chritchley

I've been seeing a lot of interesting pictures for the latest artist challenge so I finally went out to his website to check out his work today. It's quite beautiful! I was inspired to copy this piece:

https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/NEW-RELEASES/30/caption

using the light coming through the curtains on my back window.
Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

