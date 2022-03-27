Previous
If Matisse Painted Teddies... by olivetreeann
If Matisse Painted Teddies...

I was wondering what one of the Cherished Teddies would look like if I put one of the Night Cafe photo treatments on it. Well, now I know...
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Nada ace
So very sweet.
March 28th, 2022  
