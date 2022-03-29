Previous
Next
If Gauguin Painted Teddies... by olivetreeann
Photo 4014

If Gauguin Painted Teddies...

I have to laugh every time I post one of these as I think about the artist in his studio with these little bears on a pedestal posing!
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1099% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise