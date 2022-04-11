Previous
The Classic Egg and Forks Shot by olivetreeann
The Classic Egg and Forks Shot

Our photo club selected the theme of eggs this month. I've always wanted to try one of these egg shots and thought this would be a good time to finally do it!
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Fabulous focusing - going to have to try this
April 12th, 2022  
