Previous
Next
Roses in My Bonnet Bear by olivetreeann
Photo 4030

Roses in My Bonnet Bear

Since I've been trying to finish up this bear project, I thought I might as well post a few more of them.

I really liked the Vintage border and color combination on this one. Isn't she cute?
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
She's adorable and the border you added was perfect!
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise