Photo 4030
Roses in My Bonnet Bear
Since I've been trying to finish up this bear project, I thought I might as well post a few more of them.
I really liked the Vintage border and color combination on this one. Isn't she cute?
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
4
1
Themes and Competitions
TG-6
16th March 2022 2:55pm
vintage
roses
bear
cherished teddies
Milanie
ace
She's adorable and the border you added was perfect!
April 17th, 2022
